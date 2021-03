Precious metals have taken a toll as the greenback made a comeback. Silver is trying to hold on to its near-year-long rising trendline, and a successful bounce could resume the uptrend.

The double dip on the line (25.80) is a serious test of the buyers’ commitment. However, an RSI divergence showing a loss in the bearish momentum may give the buy-side an edge.

A rebound will need to lift offers around 27.00 to gain traction. Failing that, the price could start to reverse.