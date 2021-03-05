Fri, Mar 05, 2021 @ 13:10 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Plummets Due To The Fed

EUR/USD Plummets Due To The Fed

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

At 17:00 GMT on Thursday, the head of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell started a speech. During the speech he revealed that the current US monetary stimulus would remain intact. However, as the markets appeared to expect additional stimulus, the value of the US Dollar surged.

It resulted in two large red hourly candles, which passed all support levels. By the middle of Friday’s trading, the decline had reached below the 1.1920 mark, as the rate lost 1.06% or 128 pips.

In regards to the future, the rate could look for support in the 1.1900 level and trade sideways above it. However, if this level gets passed, the pivot point at 1.1830 could be targeted.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.