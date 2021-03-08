Mon, Mar 08, 2021 @ 13:03 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD Breaks Channel

EURUSD Breaks Channel

By OctaFX

The euro currency remains under pressure against the US dollar on the foreign exchange market as the pair falls to fresh 2020 trading low. A bearish breakout from a falling price channel is currently underway, following the move below the 1.1890 level during the European trading session. The Momentum indicator shows that bearish pressure is building, placing the 1.1860 and 1.1800 levels as the next downside targets.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1990 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2060 and 1.2100 levels.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1990 level, key support is found at the 1.1860 and 1.1800 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.