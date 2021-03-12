Fri, Mar 12, 2021 @ 14:05 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUDJPY Hits Three-Year High as Uptrend Continues

AUDJPY Hits Three-Year High as Uptrend Continues

By XM.com

AUDJPY keeps roaring higher, hovering near the three-year high of 84.95 that was reached last month. The price structure of higher peaks and higher troughs remains uninterrupted, while the pair is also trading above all its simple moving averages (SMAs), keeping the overall picture positive.

That said, the short-term oscillators reflect some mixed signals. The price met resistance after touching its upper Bollinger band and the RSI has turned lower from 70, both suggesting that a pullback is possible in the immediate term. However, the MACD is positive and has just crossed above its red trigger line.

In case the latest retreat persists, immediate support could be found near the 82.80 zone. If violated, the next target for sellers may be the 82.00 region. Another move lower from there might raise questions about the health of the broader uptrend, turning the focus towards the 50-day SMA and the lower Bollinger band, both near 81.40.

Should the bulls retake control, their first test would be the recent peak of 84.95. If violated, all eyes would turn to 85.70, the inside swing low from August 2017. Another upside break could bring the 87.20 area into play, this being the swing low of January 2018. Higher still, the peak of January 2018 near 89.00 may prove to be a stronger resistance barrier.

In short, the big picture remains clearly positive, though a break below 82.00 might call that into question.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.