Mon, Mar 15, 2021 @ 17:47 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Ignores Technical Levels

EUR/USD Ignores Technical Levels

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

In the aftermath of breaking the channel up pattern on Friday, the EUR/USD has traded between the 1.1960 and 1.1910 levels. Meanwhile, the pair has by large ignored technical levels like the weekly simple pivot point and hourly simple moving averages.

If the rate manages to pass the support of the 1.1910 level, it would first look for support at 1.1900. Afterwards, the rate could reach for the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1865.

On the other hand, if the 1.1960 level fails to provide resistance, the pair could test the previous week’s high at 1.1990 and afterwards the 1.2000 mark.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.