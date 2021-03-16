ETHUSD Watching Trendline Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ethereum is attempting to recover higher during the European session after dropping towards the $1,700 support area earlier today. The Parabolic SAR indicator on the daily time frame is showing that a buy signal is still in place while the ETHUSD pair trades above the $1,500 level. An important rising trendline, which has been in place since the start of the year, offers key upcoming resistance, at $1,930.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,700 level, key resistance is found at the $1,850 and the $1,930 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,700, sellers may test the $1,600 and $1,500 support levels.