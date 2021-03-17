Wed, Mar 17, 2021 @ 10:36 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CAD Two Scenarios Likely

USD/CAD Two Scenarios Likely

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar declined by 62 pips or 0.50% against the Canadian Dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to edge lower. Sellers are likely to target the 1.2390 level during the following trading session.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the 50– hour SMA resistance level, a surge towards the weekly pivot point at 1.2545 could be expected during the following trading session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.