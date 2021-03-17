Wed, Mar 17, 2021 @ 13:47 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold Bulls Await A Fresh Impetus Above 1,740 To Resume Rally

Gold Bulls Await A Fresh Impetus Above 1,740 To Resume Rally

By XM.com

Gold bounced off 1,699 to fight the tough wall around 1,740 on the four-hour chart, which has been a crucial obstacle to upside movements since the start of the month.

The sideways trajectory in the RSI and the MACD and the flattening Ichimoku lines are not in favor of any significant bullish action at the moment but are not taking the bears’ side either. Therefore, buyers will probably wait for a close above 1,740 before targeting the key 1,760 – 1,768 area, which also encapsulates the upper surface of the short-term bullish channel. Another step higher from here would shift the spotlight towards the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) at 1,777, though only a rally above 1,814 would violate the downward pattern in the bigger picture.

If selling pressure resurfaces, the 20-period SMA at 1,728 may prevent any decline towards the bottom of the channel and the 50-period SMA at 1,720. Should the sell-off extend below 1,700, the price could revisit the restrictive area around 1,680, where any break lower would open the way towards the bottom of the long-term bearish channel seen at 1,667.

Summing up, gold is currently holding a neutral-to-bullish short-term bias. A break above the 1,740 ceiling would make the rebound of 1,676 more credible, while a drop below 1,720 could raise negative risks in the market.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.