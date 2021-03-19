Fri, Mar 19, 2021 @ 08:06 GMT
GBP/USD Builds Bullish Momentum

By Orbex

The Bank of England followed the US Fed’s dovish footstep on Thursday in an attempt to rein in inflation expectations. This has led the pound to hit a wall once again at the psychological level of 1.4000.

Those who believe in the third time’s a charm may find support at 1.3850 after the pair made a series of higher lows.

A bullish breakout could push the price towards 1.4150 or even end the three-week-long consolidation. A drop below 1.3800, however, may dent the upward bias from a medium-term perspective.

