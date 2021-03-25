Thu, Mar 25, 2021 @ 08:14 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURGBP Range Break

EURGBP Range Break

By OctaFX

The euro currency is attempting to recover higher against the British pound after the pair finally found a price floor around the 0.8530 level. The four-hour time frame shows that the EURGBP pair has broken above a descending triangle pattern, around the 0.8590 level. The EURGBP pair could rally towards the 0.8690 area if the breakout from the triangle pattern remains valid.

The EURGBP pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.8590 level, key resistance is found at the 0.8660 and 0.8690 levels.

EURGBP pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.8590 level, key support is found at the 0.8570 and 0.8530 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.