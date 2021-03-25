EURGBP Range Break

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency is attempting to recover higher against the British pound after the pair finally found a price floor around the 0.8530 level. The four-hour time frame shows that the EURGBP pair has broken above a descending triangle pattern, around the 0.8590 level. The EURGBP pair could rally towards the 0.8690 area if the breakout from the triangle pattern remains valid.

The EURGBP pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.8590 level, key resistance is found at the 0.8660 and 0.8690 levels.

EURGBP pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.8590 level, key support is found at the 0.8570 and 0.8530 levels.