AUDUSD 0.7560 Critical Support

The Australian dollar has moved back towards the 0.7600 support level as greenback due to another bout of US dollar strength during the Asian session. The AUDUSD pair is getting closer to the neckline of a large head and shoulders pattern, around the 0.7560 support level. According to the overall size of the mentioned bearish price pattern, the AUDUSD pair could fall back towards the 0.7000 level.

The AUDUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.7620 level, key resistance is found at the 0.7670 and 0.7700 levels.

The AUDUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.7620 level, key support is found at the 0.7560 and 0.7460 levels.