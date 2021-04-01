BTCUSD Back On Track

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has recovered its composure on Thursday after staging a brief dip under the technically important $57,000 support level. The four-hour time frame shows that a large inverted head and shoulders pattern will be activated if the BTCUSD pair breaks through the $60,000 level. According to the overall size of the bullish price pattern, the BTCUSD pair could rally by around $10,000.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $57,000 level, key resistance is found at the $60,000 and the $65,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $57,000 level, sellers may test the $55,000 and $52,000 levels.