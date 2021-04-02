AUDUSD Bounces Back to Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Aussie has found support from better-than-expected retail sales of -0.8% versus a consensus of -1.1%.

Following the pair’s fall below the daily trendline and the key floor at 0.7580, the market has turned into a consolidation mood.

An oversold RSI has triggered some short-covering, but the current rebound may attract more sellers in the supply zone around 0.7660.

A bullish breakout could raise offers to 0.7750. Failing that, the price action would remain in a downward trajectory and test 0.7530 once again.