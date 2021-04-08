Thu, Apr 08, 2021 @ 05:54 GMT
AUD/USD: Why Recovery Above 0.7700 Could Be Difficult

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • AUD/USD is facing hurdles near the 0.7675 and 0.7700 levels.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.7660 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD recovered above 1.1850, while GBP/USD declined sharply from 1.3900.
  • The US Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending April 03, 2021 could decline from 719K to 680K.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

After trading as low as 0.7531, the Aussie Dollar started a fresh increase. AUD/USD recovered above 0.7600, but it is likely to face a strong selling interest near 0.7700.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair recovered above 0.7600 and 0.7620. There was also a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.7849 high to 0.7531 low.

However, the pair faced resistance near the 0.7670 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.7660 on the same chart.

The next key resistance is near the 0.7690 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.7849 high to 0.7531 low. A successful close above the trend line and 0.7700 could open the doors for a steady increase.

If not, there is a risk of a fresh decline towards the 0.7580 level. The next key support is near 0.7550, below which the pair could even clear the 0.7531 low.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair cleared the 1.1850 resistance and it is now facing resistance near 1.1900. Besides, GBP/USD was rejected near 1.3900 and it declined sharply.

Economic Releases

  • UK Construction PMI for March 2021 – Forecast 54.6, versus 53.3 previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 680K, versus 719K previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

