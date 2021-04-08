EUR/GBP Inverted Head & Shoulders Pattern Creates Surge Higher

EUR/GBP is making a bullish reversal via an inverted head and shoulders pattern (blue boxes). A bullish monthly candle could indicate the end of the bearish price swing.

The EUR/GBP is moving sideways after a strong surge up. This is probably a wave 3-4 pattern (red).

The main targets on the 4 hour chart are the Wizz 6 level at 0.8720, then 0.8775-0.88, followed by 0.8950-0.90.

Price charts and technical analysis

The EUR/GBP is moving sideways after a strong surge up. This is probably a wave 3-4 pattern (red). Let’s review:

The bearish correction respected the shallow 38.2-50% Fibonacci retracement levels, which is typical for a wave 4. The bullish bounce showed strength (wave 1) and the bearish correction seems to be building an ABC pattern (purple). A break above the 21 ema zone would confirm the bullish breakout (green arrows). A break below the bottom however invalidates it (red circle).

On the 4 hour chart, price action is showing very strong bullish momentum, as indicated by our blue ECS SWAT candlesticks: