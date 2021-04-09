Dow Jones Index Bullish Breakout Aims At 35,000 Target

Dow Jones Index (US 30) is building a bull flag continuation chart pattern within a larger uptrend. A bullish breakout should confirm a push higher.

The US 30 chart needs a break above the resistance trend lines (orange) to confirm a continuation of the uptrend (green arrows).

On the 1 hour chart, price action seems to be building a sideways correction after showing strong bullish impulse (wave 3 green).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Let’s review the price and wave patterns plus review the main targets and what-if scenarios.

Price Charts and Technical Analysis

The bullish breakout could confirm a wave 3 (light blue) pattern. The larger wave analysis is indicating a strong uptrend with a potential wave 3 (purple) of wave 3 (red). Recently price completed an ABC (light blue) within wave 4 (orange) at the 38.2% Fibonacci level and 144 ema close. The -27.2% Fibonacci target of that price swing is located at 34,000. But a wave 3 (light blue) could go as far as 34,600 or even 35,000 before losing momentum, if this is a wave 3. Any bearish breakout (orange dotted arrow) would invalidate this immediate bullish outlook. Although the long-term trend is still up and therefore any retracement could simply find support at the 144 ema close (blue dotted arrow).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the 1 hour chart, price action seems to be building a sideways correction after showing strong bullish impulse (wave 3 green):