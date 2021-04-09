Dow Jones Index Bullish Breakout Aims At 35,000 Target

- Dow Jones Index (US 30) is building a bull flag continuation chart pattern within a larger uptrend. A bullish breakout should confirm a push higher.
- The US 30 chart needs a break above the resistance trend lines (orange) to confirm a continuation of the uptrend (green arrows).
- On the 1 hour chart, price action seems to be building a sideways correction after showing strong bullish impulse (wave 3 green).
Let’s review the price and wave patterns plus review the main targets and what-if scenarios.
Price Charts and Technical Analysis
- The bullish breakout could confirm a wave 3 (light blue) pattern.
- The larger wave analysis is indicating a strong uptrend with a potential wave 3 (purple) of wave 3 (red).
- Recently price completed an ABC (light blue) within wave 4 (orange) at the 38.2% Fibonacci level and 144 ema close. The -27.2% Fibonacci target of that price swing is located at 34,000.
- But a wave 3 (light blue) could go as far as 34,600 or even 35,000 before losing momentum, if this is a wave 3.
- Any bearish breakout (orange dotted arrow) would invalidate this immediate bullish outlook. Although the long-term trend is still up and therefore any retracement could simply find support at the 144 ema close (blue dotted arrow).
- The sideways range is probably a wave 4 (green), which respected the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
- A bullish breakout could indicate a push higher. Perhaps as part of the wave 5 (green).
- A pullback to the 50% Fibonacci level could still be a bouncing spot.
- Only a deeper break places this wave outlook in danger. But the uptrend still remains intact even if price action retraces, just with a different wave scenario.