Growth stocks are making a comeback as receding Treasury yields make risk assets attractive again. A bullish close above February’s high at 13908 suggests that buyers have returned.

The NASDAQ index may resume its uptrend as market sentiment improves.

After hitting the milestone at 14000 the market may take a moment to digest the new record high while the RSI falls back into the neutrality area.

The demand zone between the previous lows at 13670 and 13800 may be of trend followers’ interest.