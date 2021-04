The US Dollar has declined by 3.10% against the Russian Ruble since April 7. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average during this week’s trading sessions.

The exchange rate bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern on April 14. Most likely, the USD/RUB pair could edge higher within the coming days.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the channel pattern, a decline towards the 73.50 level could be expected during next week’s trading sessions.