BTCUSD $60,000 Possible

Bitcoin is coming under downside pressure alongside the rest of the crypto market this morning after Turkey banned cryptocurrency transaction. Recent weakness around the $63,000 level hinted that the BTCUSD pair may be about to stage a meaningful correction. In the interim, the $60,000 support level is seen as a likely bearish target for the BTCUSD pair.
The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $60,000 level, key resistance is found at the $63,500 and the $65,000 levels.
If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $60,0000 level, sellers may test the $58,380 and $57,000 levels.