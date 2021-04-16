BTCUSD $60,000 Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin is coming under downside pressure alongside the rest of the crypto market this morning after Turkey banned cryptocurrency transaction. Recent weakness around the $63,000 level hinted that the BTCUSD pair may be about to stage a meaningful correction. In the interim, the $60,000 support level is seen as a likely bearish target for the BTCUSD pair.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $60,000 level, key resistance is found at the $63,500 and the $65,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $60,0000 level, sellers may test the $58,380 and $57,000 levels.