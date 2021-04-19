Mon, Apr 19, 2021 @ 07:19 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPUSD Bullish Above 1.3780

GBPUSD Bullish Above 1.3780

By OctaFX

The British pound is looking more bullish against the US dollar, following last Friday’s powerful breakout above the 1.3800 level. Lower time frame analysis shows that a bullish trendline breakout has taken place after the GBPUSD pair moved above the 1.3780 level. If the GBPUSD pair continues to hold above the 1.3780 level then buyers could attack towards the 1.3870 resistance area.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3780 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3830 and the 1.3870 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3780, sellers may test the 1.3740 and 1.3710 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.