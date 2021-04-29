Thu, Apr 29, 2021 @ 11:16 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPUSD Watching 1.4010

GBPUSD Watching 1.4010

By OctaFX

The British pound is looking increasingly bullish against the US dollar currency as the pair continue to rally above the 1.3900 level. The GBPUSD pair is edging closer to the neckline of a large inverted head and shoulders pattern, around the 1.4010 level. According to the size of the pattern, gains above the 1.4010 resistance level could cause the pair to explode to the 1.4300 level.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3900 level, key resistance is found at the 1.4010 and the 1.4100 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below 1.3900, sellers may test the 1.3870 and 1.3830 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.