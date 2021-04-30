Fri, Apr 30, 2021 @ 11:54 GMT
EUR/JPY Could Maintain Channel

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The EUR/JPY exchange rate maintained the narrow ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session. The currency pair made about 35 pips or 028% move during Thursday’s trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of the narrow ascending channel and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 131.00 level could be expected within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, bullish traders could target the weekly resistance level at 132.48 today.

