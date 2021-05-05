Wed, May 05, 2021 @ 06:18 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Elliott Wave View: DAX Looking To Find Buyers Soon 

Elliott Wave View: DAX Looking To Find Buyers Soon 

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term Elliott wave view in DAX suggests the rally from January 28, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from January 28 low, wave 1 ended at 14169.49 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 13664.71. The Index extends higher in wave 3 towards 15501.84 and pullback in wave 4 is currently in progress.

Internal of wave 4 unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave ((a)) ended at 15071.78, bounce in wave ((b)) ended at 15354.36. Wave ((c)) has reached 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((a)) and expected to complete soon at 14662.91 – 14927.27. Near term, expect a wave (iv) bounce followed by another leg lower in wave (v) before Index completes wave ((c)) of 4. Index should then extend to new high in wave 5 or bounce in 3 waves at least from the blue box.

For this view to remain valid, DAX should not go below 161.8% Fibonacci extension at 14602.91. If the Index breaks below this level, there’s a risk that the decline from April 19 high becomes a 5 waves down and thus opens further downside.

DAX 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.