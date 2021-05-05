XAUUSD In The Buy Zone

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold has staged a pullback towards critical trendline support, following a heavy technical rejection from the $1,800 resistance zone. A bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern still remains in play while the price of gold trades above the $1,556 support area. This current price pullback could present a buying opportunity as the mentioned bullish pattern has yet to reach its upside target.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,770 level, key resistance is found at the $1,800 and the $1,840 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,770 level, sellers may test the $1,765 and $1,756 support levels