Wed, May 05, 2021 @ 12:24 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAUUSD In The Buy Zone

XAUUSD In The Buy Zone

By OctaFX

Gold has staged a pullback towards critical trendline support, following a heavy technical rejection from the $1,800 resistance zone. A bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern still remains in play while the price of gold trades above the $1,556 support area. This current price pullback could present a buying opportunity as the mentioned bullish pattern has yet to reach its upside target.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,770 level, key resistance is found at the $1,800 and the $1,840 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,770 level, sellers may test the $1,765 and $1,756 support levels

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.