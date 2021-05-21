Fri, May 21, 2021 @ 12:29 GMT
Oil Price Outlook: A Major Bearish Trend Line Is Forming With Resistance Near $62.40

By FXOpen

Crude oil price started a fresh decline from well above the $65.00 level against the US Dollar. The price broke the $63.50 support zone to move into a short-term bearish zone.

The price even declined below $62.50 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $61.63 on FXOpen and it is now consolidating losses. On the upside, there is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near the $62.40 zone on the hourly chart.

A clear break above the trend line resistance could lead the price towards the $63.20 resistance and the 50 hourly SMA. The next major resistance is near the $65.00 level.

Conversely, there could be a downside break below the $61.60 and $61.50 support levels. In the stated case, the price might decline towards the $60.00 support level in the near term.

