FedEx Completes Wave 4 Pullback At 38.2% Fibonacci

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has made a bullish bounce. But the rebound was even stronger than expected because price action broke above the top.

Price charts and technical analysis

The FDX daily chart is showing a strong uptrend with all the moving averages bullishly aligned:

The previous price swing is a wave 3 (purple) of wave 3 (red) due to its steep angle. The pullback was indeed a wave 4 (purple) which bounced at the 144 ema. The current higher high is expected to be part of a wave 5 (purple) of wave 3 (red). Within the wave 5 (purple), price action is building a 5 wave (pink) pattern. The current push up seems to be a wave 3 (pink). The current pullback could be a wave 4 (pink) as long as price action stays above the 50% Fibonacci level. A break below the 50% Fib places it on hold (orange circle) and a deeper break invalidates it (red circle). The main targets are located at the -27.2% Fibonacci level at $340 and the -61.8% Fibonacci level at $365.

On the 4 hour chart, price action could be testing the support trend line (green):

A bullish bounce took place at the 38.2% Fibonacci level, which makes a wave 4 (green) likely. A bullish breakout above the 21 ema high could confirm the uptrend continuation (green arrows). Price action should stay above the 50% Fibonacci level if this is indeed a wave 4 (green). A bullish bounce (blue arrow) could take place at the 50% Fib as well if price action gets there.

