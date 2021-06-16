FedEx Completes Wave 4 Pullback At 38.2% Fibonacci

Wed, Jun 16, 2021 @ 13:55 GMT
By Elite CurrenSea
  • FedEx Corporation (FDX) has made a bullish bounce. But the rebound was even stronger than expected because price action broke above the top.
  • The main targets are located at the -27.2% Fibonacci level at $340 and the -61.8% Fibonacci level at $365.
  • A bullish bounce took place at the 38.2% Fibonacci level, which makes a wave 4 likely. A bullish breakout above the 21 ema high could confirm the uptrend continuation.

Price charts and technical analysis

The FDX daily chart is showing a strong uptrend with all the moving averages bullishly aligned:

  1. The previous price swing is a wave 3 (purple) of wave 3 (red) due to its steep angle.
  2. The pullback was indeed a wave 4 (purple) which bounced at the 144 ema.
  3. The current higher high is expected to be part of a wave 5 (purple) of wave 3 (red).
  4. Within the wave 5 (purple), price action is building a 5 wave (pink) pattern. The current push up seems to be a wave 3 (pink).
  5. The current pullback could be a wave 4 (pink) as long as price action stays above the 50% Fibonacci level.
  6. A break below the 50% Fib places it on hold (orange circle) and a deeper break invalidates it (red circle).
  7. The main targets are located at the -27.2% Fibonacci level at $340 and the -61.8% Fibonacci level at $365.

On the 4 hour chart, price action could be testing the support trend line (green):

  1. A bullish bounce took place at the 38.2% Fibonacci level, which makes a wave 4 (green) likely.
  2. A bullish breakout above the 21 ema high could confirm the uptrend continuation (green arrows).
  3. Price action should stay above the 50% Fibonacci level if this is indeed a wave 4 (green).
  4. A bullish bounce (blue arrow) could take place at the 50% Fib as well if price action gets there.
Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

