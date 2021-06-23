EURUSD 1.1925 Neckline Resistance

Wed, Jun 23, 2021 @ 09:01 GMT
By OctaFX

The euro currency is starting to recover against the US dollar after key rising trendline support around the 1.1850 level held firm earlier this week. The four-hour time frame shows that a bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern is activated while the price holds above the 1.1925 level. According to the size of the pattern the recovery in the EURUSD pair could reach the 1.2000 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1925 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2000 and 1.2030 levels.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1925 level, key support is found at the 1.1880 and 1.1850 levels.

 

