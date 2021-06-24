Thu, Jun 24, 2021 @ 08:13 GMT
XAUUSD Is Possibly Bearish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

At the moment, the price trades at 1,776.72

It lies in between the EMA(50) and EMA(100)

The EMA(100) lies higher than the EMA (50), which is favorable for the bears

The MACD indicator reads below 0, with the signal line pointing slightly down

The RSI is below 50.

What the possible outcomes are

XAUUSD retreated from 1,800 and consolidated near 1,775. Further consolidation is more likely. At the same time, today’s release of economic figures (GDP) may influence the price.

The RSI is below 50, suggesting a downside.

If the price breaks the initial support level of 1,767.55, it could test the next one at 1,752.49.

Alternatively, if the price reverses, then it could reach the first resistance level of 1,796.03. A pass above the first level can fuel the bulls toward 1,827.22.

Key levels

Support 1,767.55 1,752.49

Resistance 1,796.03 1,827.22

