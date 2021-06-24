Thu, Jun 24, 2021 @ 08:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Retreats For Support

USD/CAD Retreats For Support

By Orbex

The Canadian dollar strengthened after retail sales.

The pair had exhibited a bearish RSI divergence, a sign of overextension after the greenback’s breakneck surge. The break below 1.2350 shows a lack of further commitment from buyers and confirms the bearish MA cross.

The RSI is bouncing back from an oversold situation. 1.2260 might be a temporary support. Then 1.2155 is a major level to keep the rebound relevant.

On the upside, the rally may only resume if the bulls succeed in pushing back above 1.2400.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.