Fri, Jun 25, 2021 @ 10:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSPX 500 Breaks Above Peak

SPX 500 Breaks Above Peak

By Orbex

The S&P 500 has recouped all losses after the Fed Chairman played down inflation pressures.

There is no lack of V-shaped recoveries in recent market conditions as volatility goes wild. Even though it is choppy, the directional bias remains upward, and the rebound above 4250 just confirms the bulls’ commitment.

As price action rallies above the previous peak at 4270, an overbought RSI may hold buyers back. 4243 is the support in case of a limited pullback. Nonetheless, a new round of buying would send the index to new highs above 4300.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.