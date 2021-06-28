Mon, Jun 28, 2021 @ 08:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 30 Breaks Above Multiple Resistances

US 30 Breaks Above Multiple Resistances

By Orbex

The Dow Jones recouped recent losses as investors’ buy-in for Biden’s infrastructure deal.

The bulls have successfully pushed past 34100 then 34350. This indicates that the lack of selling interest has helped buyers regain the upper hand.

Momentum traders seem unfazed by an overbought RSI so far. The index is heading towards 34750, a supply zone from the previous sell-off. A bullish breakout would open the door to the peak at 34850.

On the downside, the psychological level of 34000 has turned into a key support.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.