US 30 Breaks Above Multiple Resistances

The Dow Jones recouped recent losses as investors’ buy-in for Biden’s infrastructure deal.

The bulls have successfully pushed past 34100 then 34350. This indicates that the lack of selling interest has helped buyers regain the upper hand.

Momentum traders seem unfazed by an overbought RSI so far. The index is heading towards 34750, a supply zone from the previous sell-off. A bullish breakout would open the door to the peak at 34850.

On the downside, the psychological level of 34000 has turned into a key support.