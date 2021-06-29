Daily Tecnical Analysis

Tue, Jun 29, 2021 @ 07:44 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1912

The movement of the currency pair remained in a narrow range, given the expected important economic data on the ADP non-farm employment change for the U.S. (Wednesday; 12:15 GMT), as well as the data on the non-farm payrolls change, again for the U.S. (Friday; 12:30 GMT).. The support at 1.1921 was tested three times in a row and the pair successfully stayed below it. This shows that the downward movement is not over and the most likely scenario is for the EUR/USD to test the support level at 1.1850.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1955 1.2090 1.1920 1.1760
1.2000 1.2130 1.1850 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 110.50

Although the resistance at 111.01 was not even tested, the downward movement was limited and the currency pair tried to consolidate at the level of 110.50. The forecast is for a new test of the mentioned resistance and for the dollar to start rising against the yen again.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
111.00 112.20 110.11 109.80
111.70 112.60 110.11 109.37

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3862

The support at 1.3892 was overcome and the Cable settled permanently below it. The short-term forecast is for the movement to continue to decline towards the next important support at 1.3801.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3890 1.4078 1.3800 1.3670
1.3980 1.4115 1.3800 1.3450

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

