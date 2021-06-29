Daily Tecnical Analysis

EUR/USD
Current level – 1.1912
The movement of the currency pair remained in a narrow range, given the expected important economic data on the ADP non-farm employment change for the U.S. (Wednesday; 12:15 GMT), as well as the data on the non-farm payrolls change, again for the U.S. (Friday; 12:30 GMT).. The support at 1.1921 was tested three times in a row and the pair successfully stayed below it. This shows that the downward movement is not over and the most likely scenario is for the EUR/USD to test the support level at 1.1850.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.1955
|1.2090
|1.1920
|1.1760
|1.2000
|1.2130
|1.1850
|1.1600
USD/JPY
Current level – 110.50
Although the resistance at 111.01 was not even tested, the downward movement was limited and the currency pair tried to consolidate at the level of 110.50. The forecast is for a new test of the mentioned resistance and for the dollar to start rising against the yen again.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|111.00
|112.20
|110.11
|109.80
|111.70
|112.60
|110.11
|109.37
GBP/USD
Current level – 1.3862
The support at 1.3892 was overcome and the Cable settled permanently below it. The short-term forecast is for the movement to continue to decline towards the next important support at 1.3801.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.3890
|1.4078
|1.3800
|1.3670
|1.3980
|1.4115
|1.3800
|1.3450