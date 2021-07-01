Thu, Jul 01, 2021 @ 08:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Bigger Picture

EURGBP Bigger Picture

By OctaFX

The euro currency is taking its time to make a definitive move against the British pound as traders turn to their attention to US dollar pairs. The daily time frame continues to show that a huge head and shoulders pattern remains activated while the EURGBP pair trades under the 0.8680 level. Caution is advised as the EURGBP pair could target the 0.8000 area if downside momentum picks-up.

The EURGBP pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.8580 level, key resistance is found at the 0.8640 and 0.8680 levels.

EURGBP pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.8580 level, key support is found at the 0.8400 and 0.8200 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.