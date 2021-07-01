EURGBP Bigger Picture

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency is taking its time to make a definitive move against the British pound as traders turn to their attention to US dollar pairs. The daily time frame continues to show that a huge head and shoulders pattern remains activated while the EURGBP pair trades under the 0.8680 level. Caution is advised as the EURGBP pair could target the 0.8000 area if downside momentum picks-up.

The EURGBP pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.8580 level, key resistance is found at the 0.8640 and 0.8680 levels.

EURGBP pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.8580 level, key support is found at the 0.8400 and 0.8200 levels.