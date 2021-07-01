Thu, Jul 01, 2021 @ 08:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Completes New 3-Month Low Around 1.1850

EURUSD Completes New 3-Month Low Around 1.1850

By XM.com

EURUSD has been heading south over the last few sessions, remaining well below the 1.1900 round number. The 20- and 40-period simple moving averages (SMAs) posted a bearish crossover, mirroring the recent action on price. The RSI is moving south near the oversold territory, while the MACD is extending its bearish movement beneath its trigger and zero lines.

If sellers drive the pair lower, the 1.1737 support level could interrupt the bears ahead of the five-month low of 1.1700.

To the upside, emanating pressure over the last couple of weeks has denied upside moves. If buyers manage to jump above the 1.1880 resistance and the short-term SMAs, a revisit of the 1.1970-1.1985 region could unfold. Overcoming these constrictions could see resistance develop at the 1.2050 swing high, which is in-line with the upper band of the cloud. Another leg up could tackle the 1.2145 resistance.

Summarizing, EURUSD posted a fresh three-month low earlier today, continuing the longer-term bearish structure.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.