Fri, Jul 02, 2021 @ 09:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Creates An Encouraging Setup Near Familiar Support

GBPJPY Creates An Encouraging Setup Near Familiar Support

By XM.com

GBPJPY commenced a soft turnaround at the surface of the Ichimoku cloud once again and crawled back above the 153.00 level, avoiding a trend deterioration below the previous low of 151.30.

Although clear bullish signals remain absent, the higher lows in the RSI and the Stochastics and the progressing bullish cross between the red Tenkan-sen and blue Kijun-sen lines are reflecting some improvement in buying appetite.

A step above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 154.16 may retest the swing high of 155.14, a break of which is likely required to gain access to the 3 ½-year high of 156.06. Higher, traders would be interested to see whether the tough long-term resistance line can prompt another bearish round at 158.00. In the case it fails to act, the door will open for the key 160.00 number – a barrier to upside and downside movements during 2016.

On the downside, a drop below 151.30 is expected to boost selling interest, with the price likely accelerating the fall to seek support within the 149.00 – 148.50 region. A move lower would neutralize the medium-term picture, though the strong supportive trendline drawn from the 2020 March lows slightly beneath may attempt to keep the market in the long-term upward trajectory.

Summarizing, GBPJPY is holding a neutral bias in the short-term picture, though given the trend improvement in momentum indicators, upside corrections cannot be excluded.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.