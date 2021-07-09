GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls Regain Traction But More Evidence Needed to Signal Reversal

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cable regained traction on Friday after negative tone prevailed during this week, with three-day drop ending with a hammer candle that generated initial bullish signal.

Fresh advance nearly fully reversed losses of this week but needs lift above pivotal barriers at 1.3887/97 (falling 20DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.4001/1.3731 bear-leg) to confirm reversal signal and open way for stronger recovery.

Formation of bullish engulfing today would add to positive tone, but stall of 19-d momentum rally on approach to centreline and subsequent descend, warn that recovery may run out of steam.

Caution on return and close below 10DMA (1.3819) which would weaken near-term structure and keep the downside at risk.

Res: 1.3866; 1.3887; 1.3897; 1.3937.

Sup: 1.3834; 1.3819; 1.3794; 1.3741.