Tue, Jul 13, 2021 @ 13:49 GMT
GBP/USD Analysis: Fails At Surging

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD made another attempt to pass the zone above the 1.3900 marks. In the meantime, the rate revealed on Monday that the zone near 1.3840 manages to provide support.

In the near term future, the pair could be pushed up by the support of the 55, 100, and 200-hour simple moving averages. A potential surge could once again test the resistance of the 1.3900 zones. A passing of the zone could result in the rate reaching the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3963.

Meanwhile, a decline would look for support in the 1.3840 level, which reversed the pair’s Monday decline. A decline below the 1.3840 marks could look first for support in the 100 and 200-hour SMAs. Afterward, the weekly S1 at 1.3796 could provide support.

