Thu, Jul 15, 2021 @ 09:31 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Gains Key Support

USD/CAD Gains Key Support

By Orbex

The Canadian dollar softened after the BOC cut its bond-buying less aggressively than expected. The pair previously saw profit-takings near the recent top at 1.2550.

The RSI’s triple top in the overbought area was already a sign of overextension. The price has once again bounced off 1.2430, a former resistance turned into a support. A bullish breakout could extend the rally beyond 1.2600.

But if buyers struggle to hold the range, the greenback could be vulnerable to a sell- off. Then 1.2300 would be the next stop.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.