The Dow Jones index found support from the prospect of continuous stimulus in the US.

The index consolidated its gains after it rallied above the peak at 35100. 34800 is a fresh support as buyers have a stake in after the breakout confirmation.

US indices lately have been exhibiting a volatility pattern in which a sharp drop is followed by strong bidding.

While sentiment remains generally positive, a deeper pullback here may test 34500. As the rally resumes, 35500 would be the next target.