Fri, Jul 30, 2021 @ 08:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Still Bearish

USDCAD Still Bearish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The USDCAD pair is still sliding lower after suffering multiple heavy technical rejections from its trend defining 200-day moving average.

The daily time frame shows that a bearish head and shoulders pattern has also formed and is close to being activated. The size of the pattern is warning that the pair could drop to the 1.2000 level.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the bearish price trend continues and the USDCAD pair will fall back towards the 1.2000 support level over the medium-term horizon.

Alternatively, the USDCAD pair will stage a minor recovery back towards the 1.2500 resistance level and then stage a downside move towards the 1.2250 price area.

Key levels

Support 1.2250 1.2000

Resistance 1.2500 1.2600

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.