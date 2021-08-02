XRPUSD Still Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The XRPUSD pair continues to enjoy strong dip-buying demand and is testing back towards its trend defining key 200-day moving average.

The MACD indicator on the daily time frame still shows that XRPUSD has significant upside potential, and a bullish breakout from a falling wedge pattern is underway.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the XRPUSD pair will start to rally towards the $1.0500 level after breaking above its key 200-day moving average.

Alternatively, XRPUSD consolidates around its key 200-day moving average, and then correct one final time back towards the 0.6800 support level.

Key levels

Support 0.7100 0.6800

Resistance 0.9000 1.0500