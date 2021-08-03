CADJPY Bearish Bias

Tue, Aug 03, 2021 @ 10:38 GMT
By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The CADJPY pair is at risk of further heavy losses as the Relative Strength Index indicator is issuing a strong sell signal.

The daily time frame shows that the CADJPY pair could test towards the bottom a descending broadening wedge pattern, around the 86.00 support zone.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the downward price trend continues in the medium-term horizon, with the CADJPY pair eventually falling towards the 86.00 support level.

Alternatively, the CADJPY pair will stage a recovery from slightly below current trading levels and then start to rally back towards the 89.25 resistance level.

Key levels

Support 86.80 86.00

Resistance 88.00 89.25

