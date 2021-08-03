CADJPY Bearish Bias

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The CADJPY pair is at risk of further heavy losses as the Relative Strength Index indicator is issuing a strong sell signal.

The daily time frame shows that the CADJPY pair could test towards the bottom a descending broadening wedge pattern, around the 86.00 support zone.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the downward price trend continues in the medium-term horizon, with the CADJPY pair eventually falling towards the 86.00 support level.

Alternatively, the CADJPY pair will stage a recovery from slightly below current trading levels and then start to rally back towards the 89.25 resistance level.

Key levels

Support 86.80 86.00

Resistance 88.00 89.25