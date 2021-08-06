Fri, Aug 06, 2021 @ 10:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Seeks Further Support

GBP/USD Seeks Further Support

By Orbex

The pound bounces higher on BOE’s upbeat inflation forecast for later this year.

The rally above the daily resistance level at 1.3900 is a strong sign that buyers are willing to commit. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart is likely to attract more buying interest.

Now price action is looking to hold onto its gains with 1.3850 as the immediate support. 1.3770 would be an important demand zone in case of a deeper retracement.

On the upside, lifting offers around 1.3980 could trigger a surge towards 1.4100.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.