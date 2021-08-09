XAU/USD Plunges To Important Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold tumbled as the US dollar surged on strong jobs data.

The triple top near 1830 was a sign that buyers had a hard time pushing above the major resistance.

Strong momentum below the floor at 1790 indicates that leveraged buyers have rushed to exit. This is an invalidation of a month-long rebound. 1765 is the new resistance.

The price has bounced off the critical support of 1680 from last March, while an oversold RSI recovers into the neutral area. Its breach could exacerbate the sell-off towards 1600.