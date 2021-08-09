Mon, Aug 09, 2021 @ 13:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Pair Started a Fresh Decline from 0.7420

AUD/USD Pair Started a Fresh Decline from 0.7420

By FXOpen

The Aussie Dollar failed to clear the 0.7420 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair started a fresh decline and it broke the 0.7400 support zone.

There was also a break below the key 0.7375 support level and a close below the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair traded as low as 0.7328 and it is currently correcting higher.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the 0.7360 level. The first major resistance is near the 0.7365 level and a connecting bearish trend line. The main resistance is still near the 0.7385 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average.

If the pair fails to clear the trend line resistance, it could start a fresh decline below 0.7350 on FXOpen. The next major support is near the 0.7325 level, below which there is a risk of a larger decline in the near term.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.