US 30 Shoots To New High

The Dow Jones 30 rose to a record high after the US Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The initial surge above 35100 was a sign of strong buying interest.
The index has then found support at 35030 near the top of the previous consolidation range.
A series of higher highs indicates that the bullish bias is still intact.
The RSI has popped up into the overbought area once again, and a temporary pullback may allow the bulls to raise their stakes. 35500 would be the next stop as the rally picks up steam.