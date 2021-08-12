AUD/USD Tests Key Resistance

Thu, Aug 12, 2021 @ 10:10 GMT
By Orbex

The Australian dollar hit resistance after worse-than-expected consumer inflation expectations.

The pair is still under pressure after it met stiff selling pressure at the 20-day moving average (0.7400).

The drop below the key support at 0.7330 may have threatened the chance of a sustainable rebound. Only a bullish close above 0.7400 would bring back confidence to the bulls.

Otherwise, past 0.7320 the bears would challenge the floor at 0.7290. A breakout could trigger an extended sell-off as those who bought the dip switch side.

