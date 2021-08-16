Daily Tecnical Analysis

Mon, Aug 16, 2021 @ 12:18 GMT
EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1794

During the last trading session for the previous week, the corrective phase continued developing for the EUR/USD and the pair breached the resistance level of 1.1766. The next resistance lies at 1.1829. The forecast is for the pair to retest the support zone at 1.1711 once the corrective phase is complete. This week, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the consumer price index for the euro area (Wednesday; 09:00 GMT) and the initial jobless claims for the U.S. (Thursday; 12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1829 1.1890 1.1760 1.1650
1.1890 1.1944 1.1711 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.49

The corrective phase continues for the pair as it violated the support level of 110.30 at the end of last week and, at the time of writing, is headed towards a test of the next support level at 109.44. The expectations are for the dollar to regain positions against the yen once the corrective phase is complete and for the resistance level of 110.56 to be re-tested. In the negative direction, the main support is found at 108.74.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
109.75 111.00 109.44 109.44
110.56 111.50 108.74 108.74

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3854

Like most of the other major currencies, the dollar depreciated against the sterling at the end of the previous week. At the time of writing, the Cable is headed towards a test of the resistance level at 1.3862 which, if successful, would deepen the correction and we might witness prices rise above 1.3900. In the negative direction, the first support lies at 1.3827. This week, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the consumer price index (Wednesday; 06:00 GMT) and the retail sales for the UK (Friday; 06:00 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3827 1.3931 1.3827 1.3632
1.3862 1.3979 1.3776 1.3570

