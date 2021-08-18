Wed, Aug 18, 2021 @ 08:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Tests Major Support

NZD/USD Tests Major Support

By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar struggles as the RBNZ postpones its rate hike against expectations.

The pair had failed to push above the supply area near 0.7100 from the daily chart. The RSI’s double top was a sign of overextension.

The sell-off below the psychological level of 0.7000 and then 0.6960 indicates that sentiment has turned sour. A recovering RSI could be an opportunity to sell into strength.

A break below 0.6890 may extend the sell-off towards 0.6700. 0.7030 is the first resistance in case of a rebound.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.