Wed, Aug 25, 2021 @ 09:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: The Pair Even Traded Above The 1.3720 Resistance Level

GBP/USD Outlook: The Pair Even Traded Above The 1.3720 Resistance Level

By FXOpen

The British Pound started a recovery wave above the 1.3700 resistance against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair even traded above the 1.3720 resistance level.

The pair traded as high as 1.3747 and settled above the 50 hourly simple moving average. It seems like the pair is struggling to clear the 1.3745 and 1.3750 resistance levels.

The next key resistance is near the 1.3780 level on FXOpen. If there is a clear break above the 1.3760 and 1.3780 resistance levels, the pair could even attempt a move above the 1.3800 resistance zone in the near term.

On the downside, an initial support is near the 1.3710 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.3710 on the hourly chart. A break below the trend line and 1.3700 could lead the pair back towards 1.3650.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.